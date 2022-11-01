Decision day is nearly here.
The 2022 general elections are set for Nov. 8, with early voting continuing in Madison County through Nov. 4 at the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Office at 20 Albany Avenue in Danielsville next to the county government complex.
The ballot includes several Madison County decisions.
Two seats are up for grabs at the commissioners’ table. Voters in District 3 will choose between Democrat Larry Gresham and Republican incumbent Frank May. In District 5, incumbent Republican Derek Doster will face Democratic challenger Henrietta “Nell” Browne.
Voters will also choose between State Senate District 47 Republican incumbent Frank Ginn and Conolus Scott — who both live in Madison County.
In Colbert, voters will pick either Gregory Magrum or Tim Wyatt as their new mayor, with Michelle Cole and Chris Peck facing off for the Post 4 seat.
And county residents have a choice to make about local alcohol sales. Should restaurants in the county be allowed to serve liquor by the drink? A liquor-by-the-drink referendum is on the county ballot.
The national spotlight is on the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, along with the Governor’s race between Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 4,572 out of the county’s 22,568 registered voters had cast ballots at the county elections office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.