Madison County and Northeast Georgia are hot spots for COVID-19, with cases on the rise.
The Dec. 8 figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health show Madison County at 603 cases per 100,000 people. That’s up from 249 per 100,000 on Nov. 8. There have been 302 new cases in the county in that time period, with the total Madison County cases since the pandemic began increasing from 853 to 1,155 over the past month.
Georgia has shown a sharp spike in COVID-19 numbers over the past week, with Northeast Georgia appearing particularly red on the DPH color-coded “hot” map. Banks and Jackson counties are darker on that map than Madison County, with Madison County’s new case rate worse than its adjacent neighbors in Clarke, Oglethorpe, Elbert, Franklin and Hart counties.
Madison County school superintendent Michael Williams spoke to the county school board via Zoom Tuesday night, noting that he is following COVID-19 protocols by attending the meeting remotely. He said the virus numbers have increased in the school system since Thanksgiving and that he was scheduled to talk Wednesday with other area superintendents and DPH officials to discuss the COVID-19 situation.
The Madison County School System reports that 20 students and six employees are positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 9, with 327 students and 22 employees quarantined for exposure to the virus. The school system offers a COVID-19 report each Wednesday at www.madison.k12.ga.us
On Dec. 2, the school system reported 11 students and 17 staff members positive for COVID-19, along with 193 students and 30 employees quarantined for exposure to the virus.
