Almost 200,000 visitors a year enjoy the Watson Mill State Bridge Park. On a sunny day, the shoals below the historic bridge are filled with people wading, sliding and swimming. Bigfoot Kayaking also provides kayaking excursions below Watson Mill. Yet the Georgia Department of Natural Resources lists the South Fork Broad River as one utilized chiefly for fishing.
Ruth Ann Tesanovich, as a representative of Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) and The Savannah Riverkeepers (SRK), is hoping to change that designation. She is also a certified water quality monitoring volunteer with Georgia Adopt-A-Stream.
Every three years, the state reviews its waterways for changes in use designation. Last September, Tesanovich and the groups she’s working with applied to change a 5.5-mile segment of the South Fork Broad River from “fishing” to “recreation.” This area includes the South Fork from Watson Mill Bridge State Park to the Lexington-Carlton Road Bridge.
Tesanovich says she noticed portions of the Broad River had been designated “recreation” in the state’s last review and thought the change might better reflect the current use of the river that encompasses the Madison-Oglethorpe County line. Tesanovich also says the park is important to her family, who has enjoyed the site since the 1980s.
“We felt that we could show that part of the river is already being used for recreation,” the advocate explained. “We’re using it for this purpose. We’re growing.”
“The South Fork Broad River is an outstanding natural resource of ecological, economical and recreational importance to Madison County and surrounding communities,” Tesanovich added. “The recreation designation will offer higher water quality standards and greater protection. Let’s work together to preserve and protect the South Fork of the Broad River and Watson Mill Bridge State Park for future generations.”
A new designation would still allow for fishing, she says, but would come with additional water quality standards to protect both the river and visitors.
At a recent Carlton City Council meeting, Tesanovich explained that Georgia Adopt-A-Stream volunteers have been routinely testing the water at the Watson Mill Bridge and it already meets the criteria for the recreation designation. The groups have submitted two years of water quality data with the change application.
The water quality standards look at water temperatures, pH values, E.coli and dissolved oxygen, but the most notable difference in standards between the current fishing designation and the new one is allowable levels of bacteria or E.coli. With a recreation designation, water quality standards must be met year-round, while the fishing designation is only required to meet the standard during the summer.
Tesanovich pointed out during the council meeting that these standards are goals and averages to obtain higher water quality, not restrictive dictates.
Higher water quality would preserve and protect the river while also keeping people safer since they could ingest the water when participating in leisure activities, which is a key factor in recreation designation, Tesanovich said.
The corridor between Comer and Carlton was recently identified for potential industrial growth in the update of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, so Tesanovich also addressed what the new designation would mean for industry.
Businesses and municipalities wishing to discharge wastewater into the river and its tributaries must obtain a permit from the Environmental Protection Division (EPD). Currently, the City of Comer and Columbia Farms have permits for the discharge of wastewater into tributaries.
The new designation will not impact those permits but will impact businesses and municipalities applying for new or expanding discharges in the future. Those new permits would need to show the wastewater did not negatively affect the recreation standards.
The environmental groups are currently gathering local support for the initiative, which Tesanovich says is imperative for the approval. She is requesting letters of support from city governments, Madison and Oglethorpe county governments and property owners along the river segment. In addition, other representatives have presented to interested groups along the stretch.
Tesanovich said at another presentation to Madison County on Monday that there aren’t deadlines for letter submissions, but the EPD water quality coordinator has asked groups to start getting letters ready since the division will soon be asking for them.
Tesanovich hopes to have submissions back in October or shortly after. The BOC says it will take action on the letter of support on Sept. 25.
