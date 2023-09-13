Almost 200,000 visitors a year enjoy the Watson Mill State Bridge Park. On a sunny day, the shoals below the historic bridge are filled with people wading, sliding and swimming. Bigfoot Kayaking also provides kayaking excursions below Watson Mill. Yet the Georgia Department of Natural Resources lists the South Fork Broad River as one utilized chiefly for fishing.

Ruth Ann Tesanovich, as a representative of Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) and The Savannah Riverkeepers (SRK), is hoping to change that designation. She is also a certified water quality monitoring volunteer with Georgia Adopt-A-Stream.

