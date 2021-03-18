Real estate: It’s a seller’s market right now. And Madison County homes are going for more than they ever have as the supply of houses on the market is dwarfed by the demand.
Local real estate agents Kim Shupe and Charlie Upchurch gave a presentation to the county board of education last week on the local housing market.
Upchurch told the school board that growth is coming. He said he moved from Athens to Oconee County in 1985 and watched the area grow.
“That turned out to be a growth area,” he said. “I see it happening here. You can do it in a smart way. You don’t want to stifle it. You don’t want to stop it. But you do want to do it in a smart way. But it’s going to be hard. Schools are expensive to build. You got to have the commercial growth that’s got to help pay for all that. But I’m excited for y’all. Y’all have great opportunities here in the future.”
Shupe shared statistics from the Georgia Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and spoke of current pricing in real estate in the county. In 2017, the average Madison County home sold for $168,000. That has gone up dramatically, with current sales averaging around $245,000.
“In the last two months in our market, we had 39 new listings, the average listing price was $281,851,” she said. “We sold 37 homes and the average price was $245,594. Currently we have 70 homes that are under contract. And the average sales price is $245,175.”
She noted that there is basically no low-cost housing available in the county now.
“The only thing you can buy in this county in the $150,000 range is a doublewide,” she said. “And that’s what they’re selling for. There are no stick-built homes for sale under $150,000. If they are, they need $100,000 worth of renovations.”
Shupe pointed out the decline in available homes for sale in Madison County. As of Dec. 31, 2020, there were 29 active, single-family residential listings in Madison County, down from 40 at the end of 2019. There were 214 listings in Madison County at the end of 2008.
In the past 12 months, the most active price range in county home sales has been $200,000 to $299,999, with 112 sales. Fifty three sold for $160,000 to $199,999 and 26 sold for $300,000 to $399,999. She said homes are now selling in the county between $600,000 and $800,000.
Shupe suggested that Madison County leaders hold a roundtable discussion to talk about the growth that’s coming. She said the Danielsville and Hull areas are growing the fastest.
“We are going to have to have a roundtable discussion of what this is going to look like and how we want it to look,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.