Local city and county leaders met last week with Department of Transportation District 10 board member Jamie Boswell at the Ila Restaurant.
“I try to know who the leaders are, what the needs are and how can I help,” said Boswell to community leaders at the luncheon. “I’m here to help you get to the right people to try to get your problems solved.”
County commissioner Dennis Adams told Boswell he’d like the DOT to consider four-laning Hwy. 98 through Madison County, while bypassing both Ila and Danielsville. He said it would be an economic boost for the county.
“It would really benefit this county if we could connect I-85/Hwy. 441 with Hwy. 72 by following the 98 route,” said Adams. “If it were in the master plan for that to be a four-lane, that would be a boon for this county. If you look demographically, the major agriculture operations are all north of Hwy. 98 and the development is south of Hwy. 98. It would almost give us a divider in the county. It would help us as commissioners make some decisions about development in the county.”
Ila Mayor Mike Coile told Boswell he’d like to see crosswalks at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 106 in Ila, as well as making sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with ramps.
“Traffic has significantly increased, and I’d like to install some crosswalks at the four-way here,” he said. “We have citizens coming into Ila. They walk up and down the sidewalks going to the little business that we have and trying to cross over to the little corner store and marketplace on weekends. So on my wish list, I’d like to see some crosswalks to protect these citizens crossing in that four-way stop.”
Boswell asked Coile if the town would want a roundabout there, and Coile said there’s not enough room for that with the existing businesses.
Boswell said roundabouts are safe and efficient. A roundabout at the Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 172 intersection is being planned by the DOT.
“It is the best thing,” Boswell said of roundabouts. “Traffic never stops moving. If there’s an accident, it’s at a much slower speed. They work unbelievably. It keeps things moving and never gets backed up.”
Commissioner Derek Doster said roundabouts are safer than traffic-light intersections.
“When you can eliminate left-hand turns, you may still have rear ends and fender benders, but that critical trauma, the reduction of it is huge,” he said.
Boswell said the DOT has been replacing bridges across the state.
“Bridges are one thing all over the state, especially in smaller counties, that we have made a great attempt to get them all redone when they need it,” he said.
The DOT board member also said work continues on the widening of I-85 to six lanes to the South Carolina line.
County leaders have also talked with the DOT recently about needed improvements at the Hwy. 106/Neese-Commerce Road intersection, which includes a severe angle that may be straightened.
