DOT board member visits

Department of Transportation District 10 board member Jamie Boswell met with local leaders July 27 at the Ila Restaurant. Pictured (L-R, clockwise) are Ila Mayor Mike Coile, Rep. Alan Powell, BOC Chairman Todd Higdon, Sen. Frank Ginn and District 1 Commissioner Dennis Adams.

Local city and county leaders met last week with Department of Transportation District 10 board member Jamie Boswell at the Ila Restaurant.

“I try to know who the leaders are, what the needs are and how can I help,” said Boswell to community leaders at the luncheon. “I’m here to help you get to the right people to try to get your problems solved.”

