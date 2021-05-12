Local officials took the podium recently at Jackson EMC during the Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s annual “state-of-the-county” event.
Last week, The Journal reported on updates by county commission chairman Todd Higdon, school superintendent Michael Williams and sheriff’s office captain Jimmy Patton.
Here’s a look at what other speakers had to say:
INDUSTRIAL AUTHORITY
Industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn, who also serves as state senator from District 47, talked about how vital water services are to economic development in the county.
He noted that Madison County was fortunate last year to be able to bring a major new customer, Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), online without facing a water shortage.
“We were in a precarious situation, but some things came together and we did not run out of water,” said Ginn. “We hope that we will have a new line extension in that will hopefully keep that from ever happening.”
Ginn noted that the IDA has a new utility director, Rodney Shubert, who he praised. Ginn said that the county has had five separate water systems overseen by the IDA. He said the authority is working to connect those systems so that there is one system, not multiple.
For instance, the IDA is working to get grant funding to connect an isolated Mize Road system in western Madison County to the main county system. He also aims to get the Columbia Farms feedmill water system tied in to the main system. The IDA is in the process of improving water flow from Franklin County down to the southern part of the county. This included a booster station to help the water flow and a line down Hwy. 106.
Ginn said GRP was vital in helping the county expand its water system.
“We could not build a water system in this county without a big customer or a lot of little customers, and we don’t have that many customers,” he said.
Ginn said the county needs economic development and that he is pushing for more industry on Hwy. 72 and the CSX rail line.
“I’m fishing for opportunities right now to take advantage of assets right now,” he said. “We have a good bit of land and a lot of rail access.”
He said the IDA is working to improve its water connections from surrounding counties and is seeking to tie in to the Jackson County system in the Sanford area.
CARLTON
Carlton Mayor Cynthia Hobbs said the city bought a couple of dilapidated buildings and plans an open-air park and community center or a true city hall. The town is working with the USDA on funding for that.
She said water rates were increased in town. She added that she is very proud of the water system, which she said is productive and well-maintained. Hobbs said she is pleased to see new families and kids moving into town and out walking.
“I’d love to see Carlton mature as a bedroom community,” said Hobbs, who noted that the town has a Facebook page.
COLBERT
Jonathan Pou, mayor pro-tem of Colbert, said there will be a Fourth-of-July parade this year.
He noted that the town completed several paving projects over the past year, including Kristin Court.
“We are constantly looking for more projects to pave, more transportation-type stuff and funding for those things,” he said.
Pou said the town plans to convert one of its ballfields to a dog park and put in walking trails through the woods and a playground for kids.
The mayor pro tem said the town put a new well with a filtration system into operation to boost the town’s water supply and ran new water lines to Charles Hart Road where new homes are being constructed. He said the city supplies 300 gallons of water per minute to 580 customers and has the capacity to add customers.
“The goal every year is to upgrade the water system if at all possible,” said Pou.
The city deeded the old school gym to the Colbert Volunteer Fire Department and the VFD plans to build a new fire station on the property within the next two years.
“We’re pushing for the ability to have an ambulance station there,” he said.
The Colbert City Hall was moved from the city depot to the old city-owned Colbert school building, which has had some renovations.
“We are continuing to renovate,” he said.
COMER
Mary Anderson, the new clerk for the City of Comer, said there are 30 new houses in the city. She said the town has a new website, cityofcomer.com. The town recently held a special election for a “yes” or “no” on liquor by the drink ordinance in town, which passed.
City hall has been remodeled and the town has new government software. The county has a streetscapes project in the works. The city has contracted with the county to handle its tax collections and plans to pave approximately a mile of road around Comer using Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds at the end of the summer. New fire hydrants were put in on Laurel Avenue. The city is also working to collect back property taxes for the past 10 years.
DANIELSVILLE
Susan Payne, city clerk of Danielsville, who submitted her resignation last week, spoke at the “state-of-the-county” event and said the city has been very busy with projects, including an aeration project at the city waste water pond, which was completed in 2020. She said the project improved the quality of the sewage treatment process in Danielsville. She said the system was featured in the Georgia Rural Water Association’s magazine, called the “Water Steward’s Magazine.”
The city received approval from the USDA for a grant of $2.7 million and a loan of $3.2 million for waste water system improvements.
“This award is very huge to this area,” said Payne. “I don’t know of any other time that Danielsville has received such a nice grant and loan.”
The project is under way and expected to be completed between 2023 and 2024.
The city is improving its water system infrastructure and hopes to have a new well online in the next two-to-three months. The city has also upgraded its wells and extended water lines on Scout Hut Road for a new home development.
The town upgraded its telemetry system, which is what the maintenance department uses to monitor city systems.
Payne noted that the city is growing and working with developers, most of whom want to bring single and multi-family developments. She said excessive growth is not the goal, but that some growth is needed for the local economy to thrive.
“We want a community where you don’t feel like you have to run all the way to Athens or all the way to Commerce just to get an item you need,” said Payne. “We want to help not only Danielsville, but Madison County to grow in that area.”
She noted that a new county Department of Family and Children’s Service (DFCS) center is being constructed off Hwy. 29 in town, adding that the facility is supposed to be open in the fall.
HULL
Hull Mayor Paul Walton noted that he visited Comer, Ila and Colbert elementary schools to talk about Black History Month in February and thanked the schools for the opportunity.
Walton said the city charter was developed in 1905 and was very outdated. The mayor said an updated charter was approved through the General Assembly with the help of Sen. Ginn and House Representative Rob Leverett.
Walton said the town distributed 100 COVID-19 care packages to the public last year, including toilet paper, hand sanitizer, surface cleaner, etc. He said the city repaved a subdivision in the city with sales tax funds. He said Hull City Hall is an old fire station and is outdated and unsafe for meetings. He said the town is working with the USDA to build a new city hall at a cost of $982,000. Hull doesn’t charge property taxes.
“The city of Hull is looking to do some annexations,” he said, noting that this will mean occupational and excise taxes for the city and will be enough to pay for the city hall, which will be financed with a 40-year loan. “We’ve done the math and we will be able to afford that.”
Walton said the city doesn’t charge property taxes.
“But that’s on the table,” he said. “We want that to be our last resort. As far was we can see, we will not have to charge property taxes to afford our city hall.”
The mayor said there is a conceptual design of the new city hall that can be viewed on the city website, hullga.com
“You can go there and look at it,” he said. “It’s pretty beautiful. And that’s just my opinion.”
The city is now able to have beer and wine sold at the Chevron on Hwy. 72.
“That was a long process,” he said. “Now, that’s extra revenue that the City of Hull is able to take advantage of.”
Walton said the railroad crossing at Hwy. 72 and Glenn Carrie Road has been repaired. He said the city received a $46,803 for a beautification project on Hwy. 72 and the flowers have been planted. He said the city has implemented zoning. He said new traffic lights are in place and crossings have been restriped at Hwy. 72 and Glenn Carrie Road. The city also held a food distribution event, providing 10,000 lbs. of food to 139 families, feeding an estimated 500 people. The city also plans to build sidewalks. A community service grant through CSX of $2,000 has been awarded for a summer reading program for students.
No one from the City of Ila was on hand at the Chamber event to offer an update.
BUSINESS CONSULTANT
David Stob, a business consultant with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the University of Georgia, spoke to the group about services offered by the SBDC. He said when the SBDC helps businesses, it offers data to help them know “who’s here, what they’re doing, what the trends are.” Stob said data shows there’s a lot of opportunity to bring in business to Madison County.
He noted that Madison County has a median age of 41.2, a poverty rate of 17.4 percent and a median household income of $51,701. Over 80 percent of businesses have fewer than nine employees.
EXTENSION
Extension agent Carole Knight said the county extension service was fortunate not to face significant cuts this past year and was able to fill a vacant administrative position. She said the 4-H program, run by Susan Goldman and Deborah Wofford, was able to remain engaged with youth during the pandemic. And she said the program continues to offer a wide range of activities for local youth. She spoke of the work Family and Consumer Sciences agent Bradley Averill in helping promote healthy living in Madison County. She also spoke of her own work in agriculture and noted that there will be a “state-of-ag” event May 20. “We have a very active, vibrant ag community,” she said. She said the extension office and Chamber have worked together to promote Madison County made products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.