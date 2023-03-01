Housing

Madison County has been working over the past year to update its comprehensive plan for growth. Although the majority of the discussions at the public workshops revolved around land use and controlling growth, an essential portion of the plan contains recommendations for addressing affordable housing as growth continues.

Affordable housing is a term with largely unclear meaning. What is clear is that National Association of Realtors statistics report that the latest median home value in Madison County is estimated at $191,370. Census statistics list homeownership higher in the county compared to the rest of Georgia. Rent is approximately $300 less per month than other counties in the state. About 20 percent more families live in mobile homes in the county contrasted with the rest of the state, but Madison County has 15 percent fewer multi-family options, according to the latest Census data.

