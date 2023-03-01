Madison County has been working over the past year to update its comprehensive plan for growth. Although the majority of the discussions at the public workshops revolved around land use and controlling growth, an essential portion of the plan contains recommendations for addressing affordable housing as growth continues.
Affordable housing is a term with largely unclear meaning. What is clear is that National Association of Realtors statistics report that the latest median home value in Madison County is estimated at $191,370. Census statistics list homeownership higher in the county compared to the rest of Georgia. Rent is approximately $300 less per month than other counties in the state. About 20 percent more families live in mobile homes in the county contrasted with the rest of the state, but Madison County has 15 percent fewer multi-family options, according to the latest Census data.
With the sale and perhaps redevelopment of several mobile home communities in the county, some segments of the population may face more stress to their budget as options for affordable housing are in short demand. Census data indicate about 36 percent of the county is overburdened by their housing expenses.
The draft of comprehensive plan lists a study to address multi-family needs within current infrastructure of cities and more support of nonprofits already working in the county as top priorities for addressing stresses in housing affordability.
According to its website, the Madison County chapter of Habitat for Humanity began in 1998 with support of local residents. It has constructed 10 homes within the city limits of Comer and owns enough land to complete 10 to 12 more. The organization has been able to complete about a home every other year, according to current President Ruthie Holloman, due to several positive factors. Fortunately, the group acquired its land before the recent market uptick. In addition, it has enjoyed working with dependable contractors who are generous with their time and resources, and the partner families that faithfully make their home payments. Many other chapters have not fared as well in the recent years.
Holloman also said opening the new Re-Use Boutique in Comer has raised its visibility. The store is open about two times per month, has increased public awareness, and encourages the recycling and re-use of household goods.
“Several people have told me they didn’t know about us until we opened the store,” she claims.
The chapter has recently closed its applications for its eleventh home, which it hopes to begin in May. Holloman says applications have been steady the last three years, and the application committee hopes to announce the next partner family by the end of March with the intention to finish the home by the end of the year.
Still, the Holloman sees more needs, which could be addressed. The organization is routinely asked for assistance with repairs and landlord issues. She says the Habitat Board of Directors sees a need for educational seminars on basic home maintenance, aging in place, and communication with landlords to allow families to keep their current housing.
More skilled contractors and networking within the community are two of the limiting factors for building more homes. For example, Holloman lists contractors for mechanicals who often volunteer their man hours as vital to continue to make the houses affordable. When the group pays a contractor, the cost is passed along to the partner family.
All but one of the members of the board of directors works full-time, so networking with other organizations is difficult. Holloman worries about burnout with the volunteers. She thinks more publicity and better logistics within the organization could help the chapter get to the point that they could build a home a year.
If Habitat for Humanity is helping to meet long-term affordable housing needs, then newly established Hope Hill is addressing the acute needs that often impact generations.
Established in 2021, Mitchell and Nancy Hill created the organization with the goal of providing “emergency temporary housing due a crisis situation.” Another part of its mission is to provide temporary housing for homeless students in the Madison County School District.
The new organization plans to provide this temporary housing in a couple of ways. First, the goal is to have two-to-three houses available in the next couple of years for temporary housing for families in crisis. In the next five years, the group would aspire to have a community of small houses available, complete with linens, furniture, and even non-perishable foods. The Hills have a vision for host families to allow the option for housing homeless students who are disconnected with their families or aged out of the foster system to complete their schooling.
Mitchell explains that since COVID, the Red Cross has issued debit cards in place of in-person counselors after events like home fires and other natural disasters.
“We don’t even have a hotel in the county for someone to stay,” he said.
The couple recently helped a local family find temporary housing after a house fire. They had been staying in Athens with the Red Cross funds, which were close to running out.
Important to the group is first meeting the physical needs and maintaining family connection to allow time for the emotional adjustment of tragedies. Like Habitat, Hope Hill board members have identified the need for financial counseling, teaching home skills like shopping, planning and organizing homes, and parenting skills along with faith-based counseling for the families they hope to serve.
“We want to give a hand up, not a hand out,” Nancy Hill promises.
Hope Hill will work within existing agencies to identify families in need. However, its most urgent need is members willing to work a three-year term on its board. Mitchell said a person with marketing or public relations experience would be a great help in getting the word out about the nonprofit’s activities and needs.
The Madison Area Resource Team/ Family Connection (M.A.R.T.) is another organization that has been coordinating the effort to serve quality of life issues within the county since 1991.
After many years of experience serving families, Coordinator Sherry Deakin sees the issues regarding affordable housing as more complicated than just the physical needs of shelter.
Fixed incomes and poverty often play a role in housing affordability, but education can often help give people confidence to improve financial situations.
Deakin has worked with the homeless in the past, and she has seen the closing of the mobile home communities in the area.
Realizing they were in need or updating, she wonders, “Where are all those people now? I don’t know.”
She says she understands people often migrate to larger cities when supply of rentals is scarce, thinking more resources are available there. Even so, she believes that the number of homeless in the county has probably increased since the last estimates by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2019.
“I think it’s important for people to have [the] perspective. That there are groups already working on these solutions,” Deakin emphasizes as she explains that the county is largely self-sufficient in supporting families in need.
“Instead of reinventing the wheel,” she continues, “Let’s come and support them."
