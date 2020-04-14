There were 13 confirmed positive cases for the coronavirus and one death reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) as of noon Wednesday. Emergency Management Director Bobby Smith says he knows little more than that.
Smith said he received one report from Piedmont Athens Regional last week about a positive patient transported by a county ambulance crew, but that’s about it.
“I really don’t know anything else,” Smith said. The DPH has said it will not issue locations within a community or any information about positive cases to county officials.
Smith has received no information about the county’s single death from the virus other than what was publicly released.
Smith, who also serves as EMS director, said ambulance call volume continues to be low and that transports for suspected COVID-19 have not increased over the previous week. He said he’s hopeful that this could mean that the infection level has crested, but without extensive testing or contact tracing, there is no way to know for certain.
Smith said that so far, there have been no infections among employees in his department and that they continue to use proper personal protective equipment (PPE) on each call, regardless of the nature of the call out.
He said he urges everyone to continue to follow the shelter in place order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp that is currently set to expire April 30.
“Right now we’re in a holding pattern,” Smith said.
Assistant jail supervisor Brandon Hanley said they continue to work to keep the number of prisoners incarcerated in the detention center at a low level. As of Tuesday, there were 44 inmates at the 100-plus bed jail.
He said that no inmates have presented any symptoms, nor have any employees, who continue to undergo temperature checks and health screens each time they report to work.
Madison County 911 Director Brenan Baird says 911 call volumes continue to be at an overall low, though dispatchers continue to deal with an uptick in domestic violence calls. He said everything that dispatchers and law enforcement officers can handle over the phone, they do, to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
Overall crime rates, particularly thefts/burglaries, are down a whopping 84 percent, Baird said, which he attributes to the fact that there are so many people staying home.
Baird said he remains frustrated that he and other officials are not getting the data that they need about the virus’s local spread.
Call volume about the virus concerns remains about the same as last week (eight-to-10 per day).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.