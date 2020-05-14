U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler spoke for 20 minutes by phone to members of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Friday morning, with much of the discussion focused on agriculture.
She fielded two submitted questions from group members, both related to agriculture. Loeffler said Madison County’s number-one farmgate value in Georgia “demonstrates Madison County’s particular value to our state.”
The Georgia Senator said protecting agriculture is a national security issue, not just a food-security matter.
“Agriculture is critical and we’re seeing it right now,” she said. “Two percent of us are farmers, but 100 percent of us eat. The vital role of agriculture has never been more evident than now.”
She said she is focused on taking actions to protect farmers.
“We can’t have farmers go out of business because of the short-term dislocation we’re seeing in the supply chains, and then we’re in a situation where we start to recover, but we’re without our vital producers, our farmers because we didn’t respond quickly enough,” she said.
Loeffler also said she is urging President Trump to take action against China related to COVID-19.
“I’m supporting President Trump’s phase one bill and getting China to fulfill their end of the bargain there,” she said. “I wrote a letter urging him to use phase two to extract relief from China for their role in this pandemic. And I signed on to other legislation for making sure China is sanctioned for withholding any information on a virus.”
Loeffler noted that the jobless rate is now 14.7 percent, with one in five Georgians now unemployed. She told the Chamber that she is focused on getting “supply chains back in the U.S.”
“We don’t want to be dependent on China,” she said.
