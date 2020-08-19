The daily COVID report for long-term care facilities in Georgia shows zero deaths associated with the virus as of Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Comer Healthcare and Rehabilitation, the county’s lone nursing home. The report previously reported that four residents had died of COVID-19 following an earlier outbreak there that began with a staff member testing positive.
Contacted by the Journal for clarification, Director Bo Dalton said he was not sure why the website reflects zero now.
“Four is the accurate number, I am assuming there must be something wrong with the website data and it will update to reflect accurate numbers,” Dalton said. “All of our numbers remain the same at this time.”
The nursing home currently has 81 residents, according to the report, down from the 96 reported at the start of the outbreak in May.
Of the 96 tested at the start of the outbreak, 57 residents received positive results for the virus and four of those residents died. Fifty-three recovered from the virus. There were a total of 17 staff members who tested positive at the Center.
The nursing home remains on lockdown, Dalton noted, as they continue to follow the governor's shelter-in-place order as well as CDC guidelines and visitation is still restricted in the center at this time.
The long-term care report can be viewed at https://dch.georgia.gov/announcement/2020-08-17/long-term-care-facility-covid-19-report.
The report is maintained by the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH). The Journal reached out to the
DCH for comment, but did not receive a response as of press time.
