Long-time Madison County Clerk Rhonda Wooten has announced her retirement, effective Sept. 24.
Wooten, who has worked for the county for 15 years, has served as clerk for the board of commissioners under three chairmen, including Anthony Dove, John Scarborough and now Todd Higdon.
She will be replaced by Christina Baxter, a current employee in the BOC office who will be trained by Wooten over the next six months.
“I promise you she will be sorely missed,” said Higdon of Wooten.
Wooten said the county government includes a lot of dedicated people with “hearts of servitude” to the nearly 30,000 residents in the county. She said she has been privileged to work with a number of good people.
“We are blessed, here in Madison County, and I have been particularly blessed to be on the front lines to witness the balancing act of implementing progressive measures with consideration of maintaining our wholesome atmosphere,” she said.
Wooten, who ran for BOC chair in 2020, said she enjoys working with Higdon.
“He is a lot of fun and full of energy,” said Wooten. “I call him the Road Runner. You know how there was always a cloud of dust when the Road Runner went by? The man is always thinking, always working, always caring. I feel like the county is in good hands and that makes me comfortable with a decision to retire. A decision my husband has been waiting on. We’re really happy!”
