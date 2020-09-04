A driver crossed over two lanes of traffic on Hunt Road in Madison County Thursday evening, striking and killing 49-year-old Danielsville resident Stan Elrod, a long-time officer with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Arvil E. Hamons, 31, Danielsville, has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, but more charges are pending.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, around 7:40 p.m., Sept. 3, a Maroon 2008 Chevy Cobalt was traveling north on Hunt Road when the driver failed to maintain his lane and struck Elrod, a pedestrian, on the southbound side near the shoulder. First responders found Elrod deceased at the scene. Hamons suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by troopers to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital for treatment.
The GSP “Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team B” is investigating this incident in conjunction with Athens Troopers from Post 32.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement Friday about the passing of Elrod.
“Yesterday, we lost a great man. Georgia Department of Natural Resources — Georgia DNR Captain Stan Elrod was a proud husband, father, and public servant who worked tirelessly to positively impact people’s lives,” said Kemp. “Capt. Elrod was struck and killed by a motor vehicle while physically training in Danielsville last night. His death is devastating for his family, colleagues, and the State of Georgia. Please join Marty, the girls, and I in praying for his loved ones as they mourn.”
Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore said he is personally grieving the loss of Elrod.
“He was a very good friend of mine; we’ve been friends a long time,” said Moore. “We fished together and had a lot of good conversations.”
State Senator Frank Ginn said “there wasn’t a better guy around than Stan Elrod,” noting that Elrod was always working to serve others, such as helping kids with terminal illness fulfill their last wishes.
“He was a public servant in every capacity,” said Ginn. “He was a great dad. He was very knowledgeable. For years, I served as the chairman of natural resources committee and I could always count on Stan to let me know what effect legislation would have. He would help me understand if there were unintended consequences of legislation. He worked to make his community and this state a better place. He was a top-notch person.”
Carlton Baptist Church released the following statement: “Carlton Baptist wishes to extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of our Regional DNR Game Warden, Stan Elrod, who lost his life this evening. Stan’s persevering faith and care for others have impacted many in our region. Peace of the Lord be with those who mourn.”
