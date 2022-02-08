A “Loving Our Community” drive is being sponsored by the Comer Lions Club to help the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
“In honor of Valentine’s Day, we are taking donations for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter,” organizers said. “Please drop off your items at the shelter.”
Items needed include dog/cat food (canned/dry), bleach, trash bags, cat and dog toys, collars and leashes, laundry detergent, Clorox wipes, liquid dish soap, blankets (used) and monetary donations.
“When you drop off your items, please tell the receptionist you are donating them in honor of one of the groups in our community,” said organizers. “The group that gets the most items will be receiving special recognition.”
Groups include the Madison County Pilot Club, the Madison County FFA, the Colbert Lions Club, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the Madison County Rotary Club and the Madison County Food Bank.
