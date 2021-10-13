The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet with the Madison County Industrial Development Building Authority at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21.
Agenda items include:
•Discuss future water/sewer projects list and the roles of the industrial development authority.
County commissioners will also meet at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25 in the county government complex to discuss the 2022 county budget.
