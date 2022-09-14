z-boc budget
Madison County commissioners met with several department heads Monday afternoon and tentatively plan to approve the roughly $22 million 2023 county budget at their Sept. 26 meeting.
After considerable public outcry over inflated property value assessments this year due to high sales prices in the housing market, county commissioners voted recently to roll back tax rates to offset any overall revenue gains off home value increases.
But new construction in the county over the past year added a number of properties to the county tax roll, which will increase revenues for the government in 2023.
The revenue increase will help fund one of the commissioners’ primary objectives in the 2023 budget — improving government employee pay to bring wages in line with surrounding counties. The 2023 budget will include roughly $850,000 in wage increases for county employees, which is intended to help the county retain and attract quality workers, instead of losing them to higher-paying counties elsewhere, which leaders say has been a real problem.
Those pay increases were suggested by a private company hired earlier this year to conduct a county government pay scale study. Commissioners will hear from that company later this month, with explanations given on what increases were needed where. But the board has already factored in the suggested increases into its 2023 budget.
The county’s biggest budget expenses are in public safety. The estimated 2023 expenses are $3.2 million, and the jail budget is $2.6 million. County commission chairman Todd Higdon noted that the county has a good working relationship with the sheriff’s office and pointed out that Sheriff Michael Moore returned $287,000 to the county from its 2021 budget. Chief deputy Jeffrey Vaughn noted that this return was due to staff shortages last year. He said the office is doing better this year, though there are still shortages. He said the office is in need of one patrol officer, one school resource officer, five jailers and two dispatchers.
Higdon pointed out that a county job fair will be held Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the old county gym by the government complex, where a number of department heads seeking employees will be on hand to talk with potential workers.
The chairman also said the sheriff and the BOC are looking into a potential vehicle lease program with Enterprise that could shave about $70,000 in yearly vehicle expenses for the sheriff’s office, while keeping patrol officers in newer vehicles that rotate every three years.
“We can service the vehicles and they’ll pay us to service them,” said Higdon of the potential arrangement.
The board also heard from Aleta Turner, director of the Madison County Library, who requested that the county increase its funding for the library, which is part of the Athens Regional Library System, by roughly $10,000 in 2023 to help cover a $4,000 drop in revenue off fees, as well the cost of a four-percent wage increase for library workers, who weren’t included in the county pay scale study, since they are employees with the Athens Regional system. Higdon said the county typically gives a one-to-three percent, cost-of-living increase for employees, and he asked if the library would take a three-percent, instead of a four-percent increase. Library leaders said they would be grateful for any increase.
Board members also heard from Clerk of Superior Court Katie Cross, who oversees four budgets: her office, Superior Court, juvenile court and the board of equalization.
There was some discussion of whether the space next to the county elections office on Albany Avenue could be used as a courtroom, but that could create a number of security issues and the idea doesn’t appear feasible.
Cross also noted that Superior Court will be really busy in 2023 as it tries to catch up on cases that were delayed during the covid shutdowns of the past couple of years.
The board spent the most time Monday scrutinizing recreation department numbers, going line by line through the budget and trying to determine where cuts could be made for the proposed $893,750 budget. They talked about expenses for uniforms for kids, about pay for seasonal employees, about boosting revenues for the department to offset expenses, about adding cameras to parks to catch vandals and about purchasing mowers and other equipment. Commissioners agreed that the recreation department budget would need more work before the group approves the final county budget.
As of Monday, estimated 2023 county expenses are $21,989,498, with anticipated revenues at $22,282,143, a projected surplus of $292,645.
County finance director Missy Tolbert praised department heads for the work they’ve done in recent months to shave expenses from departmental budgets, which helped the county bring expected expenses below revenues.
