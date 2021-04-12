The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, April 19 in the public meeting room of the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Charlie Barrett, Field Representative, Office of Congressman Andrew Clyde
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider hiring Cynthia McElreath to fill the vacant assistant director position at the recreation department
•Consider approving the bid recommendation for 2021 LMIG road projects
•Consider approving a 2021 beer and wine License for Dogsboro, LLC
•Consider amending section 6-33 of the alcoholic beverage ordinance regarding excise taxes
•Consider selling 4.5-acre county owned land-locked parcel #0069-013 through sealed bid process
•Consider adopting a resolution to facilitate a grant application for the Mize Road Water System Improvement Project
•Consider approving an intergovernmental agreement with the IDBA for the appropriation of funding and other terms relating to the Mize Road Water System Improvement Project
•Consider approving 2020 budget amendments dated 4-5-21
•Consider amending section 50-34 of the personnel policy regarding recruitment
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
