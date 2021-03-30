The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, April 5 in the public meeting room in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Discuss creating an environmental impact committee
•Discuss selling 4.5-acre land-locked parcel on Colbert Danielsville Road through sealed bid process
•Discuss clarifying recreation department programs and policies
•Discuss filling vacant positions at the recreation department and road department
•Consider approving an Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Comer for tax collection
•Discuss amending section 6-33 of the Alcoholic Beverages Ordinance regarding excise taxes
•Discuss changing the Chief Appraiser position to exempt status
•Discuss a proposed EMS pension plan
•Discuss adopting a resolution to facilitate a grant application for the Mize Road Water System Improvement Project
•Discuss approving an Intergovernmental Agreement with the IDBA for the appropriation of funding and other terms relating to the Mize Road Water System Improvement Project
•Discuss approving 2020 budget amendments dated 4-5-21
•Discuss placing TSPLOST on the November ballot
•Urgent Matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
