The Madison County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2 in the BOC meeting room in the county government complex on the county millage rate. The board will then hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the same room.
Agenda items for the 6 p.m. meeting include:
•Chairman’s report
•Discuss comprehensive plan development with NEGRC Director Eva Kennedy
•Consider 2020/2021 property-and-casualty insurance policy
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Alex Lord is requesting to rezone two acres of his 13.11-acre parcel from A-2 to R-R. This is to sell two acres for a home site. The property is located at 1585 Esco Road on Map 68 Parcel 18 in District 2.
•Russell Fogg is requesting to rezone his 17.77-acre parcel from A-1 to A-2 to combine with adjoining property. The property is on George Edwards Road on Map 68 Parcel 86 in District 2.
•Zoning amendments: Section 7.1.2.18 A-1 conditional use; Section 7.1.1.3 poultry houses; Section 7.2.2.16 A-2 conditional use; Section 7.15 A-3; Section 8.5.1 deleted ADU; Section 11.1 variances; Section 9.16 caretaker; Section 6.6.4 RV/camper/tents; and Section 4.7.2 lot size in subdivisions
•Discuss criteria for a request for proposal for business personal property audits
•Consider approving the 2021 millage rate
•Consider a resolution to combine the school board, ID&BA and county millage rates
•Discuss developing a full comprehensive plan
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
All the maps that have been published either on line or in the physical paper are so small that they can't be read. That's a good way to keep citizens in the dark.
