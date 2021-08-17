The Madison County Board of Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24 in the county government complex.
Agenda items are:
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Discuss State Fiscal Fecovery Grant and American Rescue Plan Act funding
•Discuss agreement with Windstream for State Fiscal Recovery Grant application
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.