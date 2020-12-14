The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21 in the public meeting room at the county government complex.
Go to madisoncountyga.us for instructions on how to join via Zoom.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Anna Strickland, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider dates for 2021 holidays
•Consider dates for 2021 BOC meetings
•Consider 2021 beer and wine license applications
•Consider 2021 food bank budget
•Consider 2021 law library and clerk’s deed budgets
•Consider 2021 sheriff’s office and jail commission budgets
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
