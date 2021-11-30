The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Discuss road study survey presented by Chris Dills
•Discuss the 2022 meeting dates for the board of commissioners
•Discuss the 2022 holidays
•Discuss the 2022 beer and wine licenses applications
•Discuss abandoning a portion of Osley Mill road at the forge location
•Discuss request for proposals for the recreation department-uniforms and coach apparel
•Discuss reappointing Nathan Owens as a member of the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Board
•Discuss Reappointing Rebecca Scott as a member of the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Board
•Discuss Reappointing Kenneth Bradley as a member of the Madison County Planning and Zoning Board
•Discuss Reappointing Cynthia Fortson as a member of the Madison County Planning and Zoning Board
•Discuss the survey of the Old Presbyterian Church
•Discuss the survey of 94 Spring Lake drive, the old board of elections and Registrar’s office
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
