The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7 in the public meeting room of the county government complex.
Masks are required or go to Madisoncountyga.us for instructions to join via Zoom.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Andrew Lane is requesting to rezone his 1.5-acre parcel from A-2 to A-1 to combine with his adjoining property. The property is located on Map 61 Parcel 16 on James Adams Road in District 4.
•Mark Jenkins is requesting to rezone a portion of his 2.23-acre property from R-R to R-1 to combine with his adjoining R1 property. The property is located on Map 27 Parcel 89-01 on Moons Grove Church Road in District 1.
•Mark Jenkins is requesting to rezone his 2.58-acre property from R-R to B for a veterinary clinic. The property is located on Map 27 Parcel 89 on Moons Grove Church Road in District 1.
•Nelson McGinnis is requesting a conditional use permit for a wi-fi tower. The property is located on Map 69 Parcel 20 on Bullock Mill Road in District 2.
•Craig McDade is representing the estate of David and Ann McRae. He is requesting to rezone their 12.27-acre parcel from A-2 to R-R to subdivide the three homes on the property. The property is located on Map 9 Parcel 18 on Bonds Lake Road in District 1.
•Peter Schnurrer is requesting a conditional use permit for a kennel to train military and police dogs. The property is located on Map 16 Parcel 83 on Dillard Road in District 1.
•John Cox is requesting to rezone approximately four acres of his 25-acre parcel from A-1 to B to restore old cars. The property is located on Map 93 Parcel 46-B1 on Hwy. 172 in District 4.
•Margie and Terry Gibbs are requesting to rezone approximately two acres of their 9.72-acre property from A-2 to R-R for a home site for their daughter. The property is located on Map 11 Parcel 129 on Hwy. 98 West in District 1.
•Paul Kidd is requesting to rezone his five-acre parcel from A-2 to R-R to allow for an additional home. The property is located on Map 80 Parcel 51-04 on Transco Road in District 4.
•Paula Rodriguez is representing her mother Edna Hughes in requesting to rezone her .58-acre property from R3 to R1 to combine with her adjoining property. The property is located on Map 40A Parcel 131 on Rogers Mill Road in District 2.
•Colt Holman is requesting to rezone his 2.73-acre parcel from A-2 to B. There is a garage on the property that is grandfathered in. Mr. Holman would like to add his construction business to the property. The property is located on Map 53 Parcel 141 on Hwy. 98 West and Crawford W. Long Street in District 2.
•Amendments to the zoning ordinance.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Discuss selecting the 2021 vice-chairman
•Discuss dates for 2021 holidays
•Discuss dates for 2021 BOC meetings
•Discuss 2021 beer and wine license applications
•Discuss appointments to the planning and zoning commission
•Discuss 2021 food bank budget
•Discuss 2021 law library and clerk’s deed budgets
•Discuss 2021 sheriff’s office and jail commission budgets
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
