Madison County commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Seth Cape is representing Mike Alewine in his request to rezone 4.81 acres from A-1 to R-R for two home sites. The property is located on House Holloway Road on Map 64 Parcel 61A in District 4.
•Joyce Raines is representing her mother, Bessie Hill, in her request to rezone two acres of her 20.18-acre tract from A-2 to R-R to give to her daughter. The property is located on Farm Road on Map 71 Parcel 105 in District 5.
•Nickole Bloom is requesting to rezone approximately two acres of her five-acre property from A-2 to R-R. The property is located on Hardman Morris Road on Map 59 Parcel 96L in District 5.
•Janet Ayers is requesting a Conditional Use permit for a dog kennel on her 6.4-acre parcel on Map 72 Parcel 22-10A and her 5.89 acre parcel on Map 72 Parcel 22-11A. Both parcels are zoned A-2 and located on Waggoners Grove Church Road in District 5.
•Victor Johnson is representing Minish Girls LLC. The request is to have a 40.44-acre parcel rezoned from A-2 to A-1. The property is located on Map 2 Parcel 11 on Loop Road in District 1.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Discuss reappointment of Conolus Scott to the planning and zoning commission
•Discuss 2019 budget amendments dated Dec. 2
•Discuss resolution to amend section 2-247 of the purchasing policy
•Discuss selecting a 2020 vice-chairman
•Discuss dates for 2020 holidays
•Discuss dates for 2020 board of commissioners meetings
•Discuss 2020 new beer and wine license application
•Discuss 2020 renewal beer and wine license applications
•Discuss a three-percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) effective Jan. 5, 2020 for full-time and regularly scheduled part-time employees
•Discuss additional salary increases for facilities effective Jan. 20, 2020
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
