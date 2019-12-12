The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16 at the county government complex.
Agenda items:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Proclamation recognizing Mrs. Jewellene Morris Johnson’s 90th birthday
•Recognition of Clayton Adams and Donovan Nelson’s 4-H achievements
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider reappointment of Conolus Scott to the planning and zoning commission
•Consider reappointment of Terry Chandler to the planning and zoning commission
•Consider 2019 budget amendments dated December 2, 2019
•Consider dates for 2020 holidays
•Consider 2020 new beer and wine license application
•Consider 2020 renewal beer and wine license applications
•Consider dates for 2020 board of commissioners meetings
•Consider selecting a 2020 vice-chairman
•Consider a three-percent cost of living adjustment effective 1-5-20 for full-time and regularly scheduled part-time employees
•Consider additional salary increases for facilities effective 1-5-20
•Consider intergovernmental agreement with industrial authority for payroll administration for industrial authority employees
•Consider memorandum of understanding with industrial authority, board of education and Chamber of Commerce for payroll administration for Chamber of Commerce director
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.