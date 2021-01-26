The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1 in the public meeting room of the county government complex.
Social distancing protocol will be followed and masks are required.
•Chairman’s update
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters: none
•Consider approving the Madison County Industrial Development and Building
Authority’s recommended engineering firm for a community development block grant application
•Discuss authorizing the tax commissioner to receive payment by credit card or check
•Discuss authorizing the tax commissioner to waive penalty and interest fees
•Discuss appointing Lee Mitchell to the Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission
•Discuss filling District 4 vacancy on the planning and zoning commission
•Discuss amending section 2-187 of the vehicle fleet policy to include language in section 2-204
•Discuss amending section 2-204 of the transportation policy to include language in section 2-187
•Discuss amending section 46-36 of the parks and recreation board policy to change frequency of meetings
•Discuss amending section 50-45 of the personnel policy regarding donation of leave time
•Discuss going out for sealed bid to paint the old Strickland house on Hwy. 98 West
•Discuss going out for sealed bid to paint the old Presbyterian Church on General Daniels Avenue
•Discuss conveying parcel 0093 044 to the Collins Volunteer Fire Department
•Discuss conveying parcel D001 097 to the Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department
•Discuss conveying parcel 0023 075 to the Poca Volunteer Fire Department
•Discuss conveying parcel D001 098 to the City of Danielsville
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
