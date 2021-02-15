Madison County commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22 in the meeting room of the county government complex.
Social distancing protocol will be followed and masks are required.
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider approving a resolution authorizing the tax commissioner to make final determinations concerning the waiver of interest and penalties
•Consider approving a resolution authorizing the tax commissioner to receive payments by credit card
•Consider appointing Lee Mitchell to the planning and zoning commission
•Consider amending section 2-187 of the vehicle fleet policy
•Consider amending section 2-204 of the transportation policy
•Consider amending section 46-36 of the parks and recreation board policy to change frequency of meetings
•Consider conveying land, with an agreed upon survey, where the Danielsville Fire Department is located
•Consider conveying land, with an agreed upon survey, where the Danielsville maintenance shop is located
•Consider formal adoption of Gosnell-Hutto Road with a 60-foot right-of-way
•Consider hiring Dickie Hunsinger to fill a vacant part-time position at the transfer station
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
