Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 3:53 pm
The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider the final plat approval for the Madison Preserve
•Consider approval of a Class F- sale of distilled spirits by the drink for restaurants for Wing House Grill
•Consider approval of a Class A - retail sale for restaurants and a Class F - sale of distilled spirits by the drink for Restaurants for La Cabana Taquira of Colbert
•Consider a quitclaim deed for Johnny McElroy Road old roadbed
•Roads update
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and or potential litigation
