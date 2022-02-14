The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider awarding the request for proposal for the Madison County Wage Study
•Consider adopting a resolution amending the Code of Ordinance Flood Ordinance
•Consider awarding the request for proposal for personal business property audit
•Consider the abandonment of a portion of Osley Mill Road
•Consider abandoning a portion of Madico Drive
•Discuss the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority debt abatement
•Discuss public concerns with the Madison County Recreation Department
•Consider appointing Amelia Ross to the Madison County Library Board of Trustees
•Discuss approval of a special two-day event letter for Boutier Winery
•Discuss amending the Code of Ordinance Travel Policy section 2-206 (new state travel rates)
•Consider the contract with Hall Consulting for the comprehensive plan
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.