The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Sheriff Michael Moore, Flock Safety; Lamar Dalton, GA-TCS proposal; Aleta Turner, Madison County Library Branch Manager
•Public hearings and action on zoning matters:
•Tracey Galloway is requesting to rezone a two-acre portion of her 19.14-acre, A-2 property to A-R to allow for a two-acre split for an existing home. The property is located at 1008 Hwy. 172 in Colbert on map 0070, parcel 086, in District 5.
•Doug Stuchell is requesting to rezone a two-acre portion of his 16.38-acre property from A-2 to A-R to gift his son for a homesite. The property is located at 1144 Shoal Creek Road in Colbert on map 0059, parcel 110 (portion), in District 5.
•Michael T. and Jennifer Roach are requesting to rezone their 8.65-acre property from A-2 to A-R to bring the lawfully, non-conforming parcel into compliance with current zoning regulations. The property is located at 3048 Hwy 29 N in Danielsville on map 0065, parcel 012, in District 4.
•Jim Fitzpatrick, husband of Leida Fitzpatrick, is requesting to rezone a 3.19-acre portion of her 67.49-acre, A-1 property to A-R to allow the tract across the road to be split off with existing home to sell. The property is located at 2123 Hwy 174 Danielsville on map 0037, parcel 029, in District 2.
•Gene Nixon of Alewine & Nixon Properties, is requesting to rezone his 18.22-acre property from B to I to bring his lawfully non-conforming existing used auto parts sales and metal recycling business into compliance with current zoning regulations. This will require a conditional use application for the metal recycling operation. The property is located at 8611 Hwy 29 S in Hull on map 0032, parcel 029, in District 3.
•Byron Sexton, is requesting to rezone his 21.95-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to bring the lawfully, non-conforming parcel into compliance with current zoning regulations. The property is located at 255 Collins Dudley Road in Danielsville on map 0061, parcel 034, in District 4.
•Mark Pierce, is requesting to rezone his 4.89-acre property from A-2 to A-R to bring the lawfully, non-conforming parcel into compliance with current zoning regulations and to allow 2.46 acres to be split and absorbed into adjoining property (0010/065). The property is located at 229 Morgan Road in Danielsville on map 0010, parcel 066, in District 1.
•Mark Pierce, applicant for Jennifer Dyer, is requesting to rezone her 2.85-acre property from A-2 to A-R to bring the lawfully, non-conforming parcel into compliance with current zoning regulations. The property is located at 1484 Jot-Em-Down Road in Danielsville on map 0010, parcel 065, in District 1.
•Chester Mingledorff, is requesting to rezone a 3.99-acre portion of his 37.79-acre property from A-1 to A-R to split off for a family member to live on. The property is located at 2546 Wesley Chapel Road in Danielsville on map 0010, parcel 072, in District 1.
•Consider the final plat approval for the Madison Preserve
•Consider a camper permit extension for Danny Sherman
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and or potential litigation
