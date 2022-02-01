The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Bobbie Rooker, Food Bank Director
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Jimmy Garrett and Candace Pressley are requesting to rezone 5.01-acre property from A-1 to R-R.
•Berry Lord is representing his company Interstate 85 Services is requesting to rezone their 46.5 acre property from A-1 to I.
•Tommy Barrett is requesting to rezone his 3.43 acre property from R-R to B.
•Discuss request for proposal for the Madison County Concession Operations
•Discuss the request for proposal for the Madison County wage study
•Discuss adopting a Resolution amending the Code of Ordinance Flood Ordinance
•Discuss abandonment of a portion of Madico Drive
•Discuss public concerns with the Madison County Recreation Department
•Urgent Matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
