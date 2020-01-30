The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider filling a vacant position on the planning and zoning commission
•Discuss resolution to address environmental concerns of material use or processing of creosote based materials
•Discuss going out for bid for historic courthouse roof replacement
•Discuss appointing Robin Purcell to the recreation board
•Discuss purchasing a new backhoe out of road department SPLOST funds
•Discuss goals and objectives for departments, boards and authorities
•Discuss amending the purchasing policy
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session (if needed) to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
