The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25 in the public meeting room of the county government complex.
Social distancing protocol will be followed and masks are required.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Carole Knight, County Extension Coordinator
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider hiring Brad Huff to fill the assistant director position at the recreation department
•Consider approving the 2021 Madison County budget resolution
•Consider hiring Charles Weaber, Sommer Ellenburg and Alexander Wright for EMS part-time call-in list
•Consider hiring Colby King and Justin Grizzle to fill open positions at the road department
•Consider allowing employees to receive up to 80 hours of donated time when they test positive for COVID
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
