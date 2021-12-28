The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guests: Brian Traylor, Owner of Traylor Business Services, Inc.; Paul Walton, City of Hull Mayor
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Tim Seymour is representing the property of the Dilworth Family LP. He is requesting to rezone the 12.61-acre property from B to R-3 to allow for eight town homes, with three units each. The property is located at the corner of Hwy. 72 and Foote McClellan Road on Map 59 Parcel 8 in District 5.
•Gyeong Ho Park is requesting a conditional use to allow him to have a dog kennel of about 25 breading dogs. The property is located at 861 Hannah Creek Church Road on Map 75 Parcel 5 in District 4.
•Clint Larkin is representing his company Highpoint Bailey LLC. He is requesting to rezone two parcels, the first is Map 45 parcel 173 that is 13.93 acres, zoned A-1. The second parcel is on Map 45 parcel 181 that is 8.15 acres zoned A-1. He would like to rezone these properties to R-1 to combine for a major subdivision of 13 lots. The properties are located on Spratlin Mill Road in District 3.
•Rhonda Black is representing her mother Roberta Dove. She would like to rezone 2.07 acres of her 30.47-acre property. She would like to rezone this from A-1 to R-R to give it to her son. The property is located on Map 64 Parcel 16 at 4140 Hwy 29 N. in District 4.
•Logan Waters is representing Axitan Inc. They are requesting a variance on a new building, to allow it to exceed the max. 35’ building height. The property is located in Madico Park at 25 Madico Drive, on Map 83 Parcel 5-01 in District 4
•Daniel Hardigree is representing his company Triple M Land Holdings LLC. He is requesting to rezone his 9.3-acre parcel from A-1 to R-R to subdivide into four parcels. The property is located at 11626 Wildcat Bridge Road on Map 65 Parcel 32 in District 4.
•Daniel Hardigree is representing his company Triple M Land Holdings LLC. He is requesting to rezone his 5.88-acre parcel from A-1 to R-R to subdivide into three parcels. The property is located at Wildcat Bridge Road on Map 65 Parcel 32 in District 4.
•Zoning ordinances: codification of the Madison County Zoning Ordinance and Storm Water Ordinance.
•Discuss request for proposals for the comprehensive plan.
•Discuss the department structure of planning and zoning/building inspection/code enforcement as one department
•Consider adopting a resolution supporting reform to Georgia’s Annexation Dispute Resolution Law
•Consider reappointing Michael Baker to the board of assessors
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
