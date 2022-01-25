The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Carole Knight, Madison County UGA Extension Coordinator; and Aleta Mendenhall-Turner, Madison County Library Branch Manager
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider the 2022 Madison County budget resolution
•Consider appointing a member to the Industrial Development Authority
•Consider awarding the request for proposal for the comprehensive plan update
•Discuss the request for proposal for the Madison County wage study
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
