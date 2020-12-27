The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4 in the public meeting room of the county government complex
Social distancing protocol will be followed and masks are required.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Shirley Lightner is representing Judd Theryl in his request to rezone his 1.8-acre parcel from B to R-1. The property is located on Wesley Chapel Road on Map 23 Parcel 127 in District 1.
•Ken Scoville is requesting to rezone his 7.83-acre property from A-1 to R-R to combine with his adjoining property where he lives. The property is located off of Lem Edwards Road on Morris Creek Drive on Map 47 Parcel 85-A in District 5.
•Amy Dowell is requesting to rezone 1.86 acres of her 11.86-acre property from A-1 to R-1 to give to her niece for a home site. The property is located on Brickyard Road on Map 84 Parcel 45 in District 5.
•Joshua Pruitt is representing Anita Evans in her request to rezone approximately two acres of her 4.98-acre parcel from A-2 to R-R. The remaining 2.98 acres will be combined with the adjacent property. The property is located on Evans Drive on Map 52 Parcel 123 in District 2.
•Eugene Knight is representing Debra Hanson in her request to rezone 2.4 acres to give to her nephew to add to his adjacent property. The property is located on Della Slaten Road on Map 102 Parcel 33 in District 4.
•Ned Butler with Reliant Homes is representing Pridgen Enterprises in their request to rezone 64.419 acres from A-2 to R-1 for phase two of Woodbury Subdivision. The property is located on Spratlin Mill Road on Map 32 Parcel 62 in District 3.
•Adam Swann is requesting to rezone his 39.3-acre parcel from A-1 to R-1 to combine with his adjoining property for a major subdivision. The property is located on Garnett Ward Road on Map 31 parcel 12 in District 3.
•Adam Swann is requesting to rezone his 35.3-acre parcel from A-1 to R-1 to combine with his adjoining property for a major subdivision. The property is located on Garnett Ward Road on Map 31 Parcel 11-01A in District 3.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on the agenda item
•Consider authorizing payment of vacation leave in excess of 240 hours in year 2020 due to reduced staffing with COVID-19 pandemic.
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
