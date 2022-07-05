The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, July 11 at the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Clint Larkin, representing High Point Construction & Development, will present the preliminary plat for review for Spratlin Creek Farms Subdivision. It contains 11 lots and a designated section of green space with picnic areas and walking trails. The property is located on Spratlin Mill Road on map 0045 parcels 173 & 181. The property was rezoned from A-1 to R-1 and approved by the Board of Commissioners on Jan. 3, 2022. The homes will be from 2,800 to 4,000 square feet in size. District 3.
•Helena Santoyo is requesting a conditional use for her A-2, 5.02-acre property to allow her to operate a dog kennel with a maximum of (14) dogs on property that she and her family live on. She breeds show-quality Exotic Bullies, which are small/medium in size. She is trying to bring her current, non-compliant dog kennel that has been in operation for six years, into compliance with the dog kennel regulations in the zoning ordinance. The property is located at 628 Cecil Stewart Rd on map 0039 parcel 079 in District 2.
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance Section 9.7 Cemeteries to include an additional section to address Private Cemeteries-Section 9.7.3.1-9.7.3.6
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance Section 7.2 – A2 Agricultural District –Section 7.2.1.11
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance Section 8.6 - Recreational Vehicles as a Temporary Residence-Section 8.6.2.2 and Section 8.6.2.7
•Consider amending the Subdivision Regulations Section 8.4 - Preparation of Preliminary Plat and Distribution Copies-Sections 8.4-3, 3(b) and 3(c).
•Consider amendments to the Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission Ordinance and By-laws
•Consider approving the 2022/2023 Public Defender’s Indigent Defense Agreement and Resolution
•Consider amending the recreation department budget to install security cameras
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
