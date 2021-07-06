The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, July 12 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Banister Sexton is requesting to rezone 1.36 acres of his 20.68 acres from A-2 to R-R to combine with his adjoining property. The property is located at 152 Wesley Chapel Road on Map 23 Parcel 104-A in District 2.
•Manuel Robledo is requesting to rezone his 12.43-acre property from A-1 to R-R to subdivide into four parcels. The property is located at the corner of Sanford Road and Helican Springs Road on Map 18 Parcel 73 in District 1.
• Zoning amendments
•Consider awarding sealed bid for county owned parcel #0010 049
•Discuss approving a survey for Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department and going out for sealed bid
•Discuss approving a survey for Collins Volunteer Fire Department and going out for sealed bid
•Discuss personal property audit procedures
•Discuss adopting a Broadband Ready Community Ordinance
•Discuss adding Broadband amendments to the comprehensive plan
•Discuss approving a resolution amending the comprehensive plan to include broadband amendments
•Discuss 2021 millage rate
•Discuss amending sections 6-65 and 6-66 of the Alcoholic Beverage Ordinance regarding the new and renewal application fee
•Discuss approving an agreement with the Northeast Regional Commission to develop a comprehensive plan
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
