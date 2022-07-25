The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet today, Monday, July 25 at 6 p.m. in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Aleta Turner, library quarterly report
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Discuss Amending the Zoning Ordinance in Sections 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 8.5 and 9.7.
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.1, A-1 Classification Summary
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.1.1.6, Permitted Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.1.1.7, Permitted Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.1.1.17, Permitted Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.1.1.21, Permitted Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.1.2, Conditional Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.1.2.7, Conditional Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.1.2.10, Conditional Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.1.2.16, Conditional Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.1.2.17, Conditional Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.2, A-2 Classification Summary
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.2.1.5, Permitted Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.2.1.11, Permitted Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.2.1.13, Permitted Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.2.2, Conditional Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.2.2.7, Conditional Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.2.2.15, Conditional Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, to add Section 7.2.2.17, Conditional Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.3, RR Classification Summary
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.3.1.4, Permitted Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.3.1.11, Permitted Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.3.1.14, Permitted Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 7.3.2, Conditional Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, to add Section 7.3.2.8, Conditional Uses
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 8.5.1.1, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU)
•Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance, Section 9.7.1.2, Public Cemeteries
•Discuss the Arpeggio Noise Ordinance update
•Discuss the Local Option Sales Tax Renegotiations
•Discuss sealed bids for the Industrial Development and Business Authority CDBG grant project
•Discuss the 2023 millage rate
•Discuss the wage study conducted by Evergreen Solutions
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.