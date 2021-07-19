The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, July 26 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Approval of minutes
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider approving a new survey for Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department and going out for sealed bid
•Consider approving a new survey for Collins Volunteer Fire Department and going out for sealed bid
•Consider approving a resolution to abandon a portion of Burke-Leachman Road
•Consider conveying the Cemetery portion only of county owned parcel #D003 011 to the City of Danielsville
•Consider adopting a Broadband Ready Community Ordinance
•Consider adding broadband amendments to the comprehensive plan
•Consider approving a resolution amending the comprehensive plan to include broadband amendments
•Consider amending sections 6-65 and 6-66 of the alcoholic beverage ordinance regarding the new and renewal application fee
•Discuss moving forward with the adoption of Serenity Lane
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
