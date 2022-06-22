The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, June 27 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Dmitry Lampe, Powerlifter Proclamation
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider amendments to the planning and zoning ordinance: A. Consider amending article III of the zoning ordinance definition for a “Pole Barn”; B. Consider amending article III of the zoning ordinance definition for an “accessory structure”
•Consider amendments to the subdivision regulations: A. Consider amending the Zoning Ordinance Section 12.2; B. Consider amending Article III of the subdivision regulations adding a definition for “digital copy”; C. Consider amending the subdivision regulations section 8.4, #3 (d); D. Consider amending the subdivision regulations Section 9.0 (g); E. Consider amending the subdivision regulations section 9.4 (b)
•Consider amendments to the compensation policy ordinance chapter 50 section 40
•Consider amendments to the personnel policy ordinance chapter 50 Section 34
•Consider amendments to the personnel policy ordinance chapter 50 Section 42
•Consider amendments to the personnel policy ordinance chapter 50 Section 43
•Consider amendments to the offenses and miscellaneous provisions ordinance chapter 42 section 6
•Consider amending the moratorium resolution
•Consider approving the 2022/2023 public defender’s indigent defense agreement and resolution
•Discuss amending the Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission Ordinance and By-laws
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
