The Madison County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting at 4:30 p.m., Monday, June 28, then hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
At 4:30, the BOC will consider an appeal of 2021 beer and wine license denial for Dogsboro LLC (Kwik Chek) at Glenn Carrie Road and Hwy. 29.
Agenda items for the 6 p.m. meeting include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Jennifer Ivey, Madison County Library Branch Manager.
•Chairman’s report.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items.
•Consider Zachery Hightower’s request to rezone 3.53 acres from A-1 to B on map 2 parcel 40.
•Consider approving a TSPLOST intergovernmental agreement with the cities.
•Consider reappointment of Reginald Hunter to the Advantage Behavioral Health Systems Board.
•Consider approving the 2021/2022 public defender’s indigent defense argument.
•Consider conveying the Presbyterian Church and cemetery, parcel D003 011, to the City of Danielsville.
•Roads update.
•Urgent matters.
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Statements and remarks from commissioners.
•Closed session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.