Madison County commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, June 29 online via Zoom.
Go to madisoncountyga.us for instructions to join this online meeting.
Agenda items include:
•Public hearing regarding lease purchase agreement for property located at 20 Albany Avenue in Danielsville
•Public hearing regarding lease purchase agreement for a new facility for the Division of Family and Children Services
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider final adoption of a resolution exercising home-rule authority to amend Section 19 of the Charter
•Consider a resolution to adopt the 2020/2021 agreement with the public defender’s office
•Consider purchase of a new 911 radio system and purpose-built facility
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.