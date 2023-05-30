The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, June 5 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: proclamation for Mallory Lee, proclamation for Cade Thomas, proclamation for Hunter Holtzclaw
•Public hearings and action on zoning matter
•Marcia Young is requesting to rezone her two adjoining properties (6.48 and 7.07 acres) from A-1 to A-2 to combine into one parcel for a total of 13.55 acres. This will also allow the properties to be brought into compliance with zoning regulations. The properties are located at 6274 and 6278 Hwy. 191 in Comer on map 0067, parcels 076 and 077.
•Andrea Wayland is requesting to rezone her 8.37 acres from A-2 to A-R to bring the lawfully, nonconforming property into compliance with current zoning regulations. The property is located at 559 Serenity Lane in Danielsville on map 0034, parcel 002, in District 2.
•Shane Seagraves is requesting to rezone a 3.83-acre portion of his 18.14 acres from A-2 to A-R to allow the tract to be split off for a home site for his son. The remaining 14.31 acres will remain in the A-2 zone. The property is located at 892 Hannah Creek Church Road in Royston on map 0075, parcel 014, in District 4.
•Barry Lord, applicant for Tyler Beusse, is requesting to rezone his nine acres from A-1 to A-R to bring the lawfully, nonconforming property into compliance with current zoning regulations and to allow a two-acre portion be split off for a home site for his wife’s parents. The property is located at 1226 Hwy. 29 N in Danielsville on map 0066, parcel 015.
•Michael Carroll is requesting to rezone two of his 27.48 acres containing his daughter’s existing home from A-2 to A-R to allow it to be split off and gifted to her. The remaining 25.48 acres will remain in the A-2 zone. The property is located at 5341 Paoli Rd in Carlton on map 0096, parcel 050, in District 4.
•Ricardo Perez is requesting to rezone his property from A-2 to Business to build a structure to house his wife’s real estate office and to be used for a small-scale event hall. The property is located at 3021 Lem Edwards Road in Colbert on map 0046, parcel 136-01, in District 3.
•Joy Christian, applicant for her daughter Angela Shubert, is requesting to rezone her 9.13 acres of her property from A-2 to A-R to bring the lawfully nonconforming property into compliance with zoning regulations and to allow a two-acre split for an additional home site for a family member. The property is located at 400 Charlie Morris Road in Colbert on map 0058, parcel 016, in District 5.
•Tonia Hardy, applicant for her husband Charles Hardy, is requesting to rezone his ten acres from A-2 to A-R to allow a two-acre split for their son to build a home on. The property is located at 1690 Helican Springs Road in Hull on map 0018, parcel 043, in District 1.
•Consider amendments to Section 8.5.1.1, Accessary Dwelling Units (ADU) (A-R and A-2 zones) Only one such use is permitted per parcel; A-R has to have a minimum of four (4) eight (8) acres, A-1 must have a minimum of 25 acres, and A-2 must have a minimum of ten (10) twenty (20) acres
•Discuss hiring a consulting firm for a rewrite of the zoning ordinance
•Discuss parcel divisions amendments
•Update on Edmunds GovTech Software for the building, zoning and code enforcement department
•Discuss the American Legion building title search
•Update on the noise ordinance
•Discuss amendments to Article IV - unimproved driveways and service entrances
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and or potential litigation
