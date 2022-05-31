The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, June 6 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Gyeong Ho Park, represented by attorney David Jordan, is requesting for his conditional use application for a dog kennel of at least 25 breeding dogs, be reconsidered for approval. District 4
•Harold and Johnette Appleby are requesting to rezone their 5.75-acre property from R-R to A-2 to combine with five acres from adjoining A-2 property (0015/045A) to serve as a privacy buffer for a total of 10.75 acres. The property is located at 145 Stoy Smith Road on map 0015 parcel 047 in District 1.
•Jerry and Amy McEachin are requesting a conditional use permit for their 38.92-acre A-2 property to allow them to build and operate an event hall for weddings, birthday parties, and other family-oriented events. The property is located at 0 Hwy 29 S on map 0054 parcel 033 in District 2. (The property address has not yet been assigned because it is vacant property.)
•Herschel and Mary Beth Dalton are requesting to rezone two of their properties (0065/103, 0.5 acres) and (0065/108, 1.43 acres) from R-R to A-2 to combine with adjoining A-2 properties (0065/104, 1.41acres) and (0065/106, 3.71 acres) for a total of four parcels being combined into one tract with a total acreage of approximately 7.05 acres to sell. The properties are located near 2570 Hwy. 191 in District 4.
•John Michael Barton is requesting to rezone a portion (2.01 acres) of his 14.49-acre property from A-2 to R-R to gift his uncle, Paul Waddell, exactly 2.01 acres that his uncle has lived on for 45 years. The property is located at 7709 Nowhere Road on map 0016 parcel 103-01 in District 1.
•Discuss a beer and wine license for La Cabana LLC in Colbert
•Discuss reappointing Ms. Linda Holloman to the Department of Family and Children Services Board
•Discuss amendments to the Compensation Policy Ordinance Chapter 50 Section 40
•Discuss amendments to the Personnel Policy Ordinance Chapter 50 section 34, section 42 and section 43
•Discuss amendments to the Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions Ordinance Chapter 42 section 6
•Consider awarding bid for Lem Edwards Road right of way maintenance
•Consider filling the finance director position
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.