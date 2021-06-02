The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, June 7 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•IDBA report
•911 radio report
•Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter Report
•Hearing and Actions on Zoning Matters
•Susan and Michael Holcomb are requesting to rezone their 4.09 acre property from A2 to RR to subdivide 2 acres off for their daughter. The property is located on Spratlin Mill Road on Map 32 Parcel 78 in District 3.
•Joel Pellegrino is requesting to rezone his 8.56 acre property from A1 to RR to subdivide to allow a home site for his daughter and one for his mother. The property is located at 8318 Highway 98 W on Map 11 Parcel 104 in District 1.
•Shama Mack is requesting to rezone her 4.8 acre property from A2 to RR to allow a home site for her son. The property is located at 2060 Shoal Creek Road on Map 59 Parcel 96 in District 5.
•Diane Caudell is requesting to rezone her 5 acre property from A1 to RR to subdivide 2 acres to give to her daughter for a home site. The property is located at 266 Highway 191 on Map 64 Parcel 84-01A in District 4.
•Catherine Wilkes is requesting to rezone her 12.63 acres from A1 to RR to subdivide the three homes on the property. The property is located at 1216 Martin Griffeth Road on Map 16 Parcel 78 in District 1.
•Bobby McConnell is requesting to rezone his 5.1 acres from A1 to RR to subdivide two acres to sell. The property is located at 1633 Davids Home Church road on Map 92 Parcel 62-A01 in District 4.
•Michael Price is representing the Estate of Barbara Price. He is requesting to rezone his ll.25 acres from A1 to RR so it can be divided into three parcels. The property is located at 2095 Brickyard Road on Map 84 Parcel 82A in District 4.
•Tyson McElroy is representing his father Buddy McElroy. They are requesting to rezone 2 acres of a 7.11 acre parcel from A2 to RR to allow for a home site for Tyson McElroy. The property is located at 1576 Aderhold Rodgers Road on Map 12 Parcel 64-01 in District 1.
•Zachery Hightower is requesting to rezone his 3.53 acres from A1 to B for his poultry house spraying business. The property is located on Neese Commerce Road on Map 2 Parcel 40 in District 1.
•Janet Williams is requesting to rezone 2 acres of her 18.4-acre property from A1 to RR to give to her daughter for a home site. The property is located at 2822 Moons Grove Church Road on Map 42 Parcel 82-02 in District 2.
•Bree Foster is requesting to rezone her 5.63 acre property from R3 to A2. The property is located at 1466 Shoal Creek Road on Map 59 Parcel 104 in District 5.
•Kathy Stamps is requesting to rezone her 3.08 acre property from A2 to R1 to give to her son 1.5 acres. The property is located on Rogers Mill Road on Map 26 Parcel 37 in District 1.
•Josh Arrandale is representing his father Stephen Arrandale. They are requesting to rezone 3.15 acre from A2 to R1 to allow for a home site for Josh Arrandale. The property is located on Hardman Morris Road on Map 59 Parcel 63 in District 5.
•Sara and Herman Cutshall are requesting to rezone 2 acres of their 12 acre property from A2 to RR for a home site for Mrs. Cutshall. The property is located on Map 89 Parcel 20B on Dove Drake Road in District 4.
•Discuss conveying the Presbyterian Church and Cemetery, Parcel #D003 011, to the City of Danielsville
•Discuss TSPLOST percentages for intergovernmental agreement with cities.
•Discuss beginning the process to abandon Burke Leachman Road.
•Discuss reappointment of Reginald Hunter to the Advantage Behavioral Health Systems Board
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
