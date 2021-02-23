The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, March 1 in the public meeting room at the county government complex.
Social distancing protocol will be followed and masks are required.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters: None
•Consider amending the 2021 LMIG road project list
•Discuss approving a 2021 beer and wine license for Dogsboro, LLC
•Discuss moving the code enforcement position under the board of commissioners
•Discuss discontinuing large animal burial service
•Discuss discontinuing the sale and installation of driveway pipes
•Discuss restructuring gravel requests
•Discuss creating an Environmental Impact Committee
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
