The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, March 29 in the public meeting room of the county government complex.
Social distancing protocol will be followed and masks are required.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Jennifer Ivey, Madison County Library Branch Manager — 2020 fourth quarter report, consider approving a proclamation naming April 4-10, 2021 National Library Week and consider approving Linda Pitts to fill a vacant position on the Library Board of Trustees
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider approving a 2021 beer and wine license for Dogsboro, LLC
•Consider restructuring the road department salaries
•Consider amending sections 50-40(f) and 50-45(e)(30 of the personnel policy
•Consider moving the code enforcement position under the board of commissioners and hiring Christopher Roach to fill the position.
•Consider discontinuing large animal burial service
•Consider discontinuing the sale and installation of driveway pipes
•Consider discontinuing gravel sales
•Consider appointing Jonathon Pou to fill a vacant position on the Recreation Board
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
