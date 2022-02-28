The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, March 7 in the Superior Courtroom in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Madison County High School Governance Board
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Amy Coile is requesting to rezone her 6.54-acre property from A-1 to R-R.
•Daniel Hardigree with Triple M Land Holding, LLC is requesting to rezone his 9.3-acre property from A-1 to R-R.
•Daniel Hardigree with Triple M Land Holdings, LLC is requesting to rezone his 5.88-acre property from A-1 to R-R.
•Danh Nguyen with Teresa Invest Land, LLC is requesting to rezone his 178.31-acre property from A-2 to A-1.
•Consider the Industrial Development and Building Authority debt abatement
•Consider approval of a special two-day event approval letter for Boutier Winery
•Consider amending the Code of Ordinance section 2-206-Meals and Mileage
•Discuss beer and wine ordinance to sell liquor by the drink
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
