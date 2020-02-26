The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, March 2 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Andrew Lane is representing Thomas Lane in his request to rezone 34.48-acre parcel from A-2 to A-1 to combine a portion with his adjoining property for poultry houses. The property is located on
Map 61 Parcel 35 on Collins Dudley Road in District 4.
•Any new zoning amendments.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider appointing Tim Seymour to the planning and zoning commission
•Discuss adopting a resolution declaring Madison County to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary County
•Discuss 2019 budget amendments dated 3-2-20
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session (if needed) to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
