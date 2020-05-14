The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet online at 6 p.m., Monday, May 18.
Go to madisoncountyga.us for instructions to join this online meeting
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider adopting a resolution to participate in the update of the Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Plan
•Consider first adoption of a resolution exercising Home Rule authority to amend Section 19 of the Charter
•Consider appointing Margo Fowler to fill a vacant position on the Madison County Board of Family and Children Services
•Consider appointing Linda Kay Holloman to fill a vacant position on the Madison County Board of Family and Children Services
•Consider 2020/2021 health insurance policy
•Consider 2020 Tax Levy Resolution for Board of Education
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
